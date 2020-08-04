The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to spread in Idaho amid a worldwide pandemic.

New confirmed Idaho cases, school closures, building closures and resources to help are announced every day.

We're tracking all the developments with this real-time blog. The newest information will be added at the top with a timestamp.

See earlier updates from April 7

Key Facts:

(Scroll down for the latest news updates.)



13 deaths among 1,173 coronavirus cases in Idaho

The Panhandle Health District (PHD) has confirmed 45 cases of coronavirus in North Idaho, with 43 in Kootenai County and two in Bonner County.

We have an interactive map tracking total confirmed Idaho coronavirus cases.

Local districts may release new cases before the Idaho state COVID-19 website is updated, so numbers may not always match.

Wednesday, April 8

5:45 a.m.

As of this morning there are 45 cases and no deaths in North Idaho. 42 of those cases are in Kootenai County, three are in Bonners County.

Statewide there are 15 deaths, and 1,210 confirmed cases.

