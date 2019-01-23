SPOKANE, Wash. — Hundreds of Avista customers are without power after a winter storm hit the Inland Northwest.

Spokane received a season record of nearly five inches of single-day snowfall. Snow is continuing to fall in areas throughout North Idaho, including Coeur d'Alene. Schools are closed in the area.

Outages are affecting customers in Spokane, Deer Park, Coeur d’Alene, Rathdrum and the Cataldo area, according to a tweet from Avista. The company is assessing the situation.

The latest information is available via Avista's online outage map.

This is a developing story.