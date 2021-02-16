Hub Sports Center reopens after Phase 1 closures

Indoor sporting facilities are allowed to hold 200 people inside of the building under new protocols.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — With Eastern Washington officially back in phase two of the state's reopening plan - gyms are cracking open their doors.

This after being closed nearly 3 full months after the last shutdown.

Hub Sports Center is known for hosting local tournaments and games in Liberty Lake. Throughout phase one, they were unable to provide their normal resources.

“When phase two was announced on Thursday, our phone started to ring off the hook,” explained Phil Champlin, executive director for the center.

It wasn’t until last week when gyms in Spokane and surrounding areas learned they could reopen with limited capacity.

Under new protocols - Hub is allowed to have 200 people in their building which is only seven percent of what they can normally hold.

Moderate and low-risk sports like volleyball can begin hosting games this weekend at the facility.

Basketball and other sports deemed high-risk are now allowed to practice as a team, but it’s still unclear when games can resume.

They’ll have to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.

“They’ve been in perpetual training mode since we could start back up in June of last year until we had to shut down again in November,” Champlin said while explaining what the hiatus has been like.

One of the major changes that are now in place is the use of masks. Players are now wearing them during their time inside of the building.

The volleyball matches this weekend will be some of the first competitions held in Washington since March of last year.

“Talking to parents, coaches, and kids. They so craved and wanted the ability to play.”

Phase two is the first positive the Hub has been able to celebrate in quite some time.

It’s not exactly where they want to be long term, but it is a step in the right direction.

While they welcome more athletes back -they remain optimistic for those moments when even more games can return.