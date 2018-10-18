If you watch KREM TV using an antenna in Bonner's Ferry, you may need to rescan your TV.

On Saturday, Nov. 3, KREM TV's translator serving Bonner's Ferry is changing to channel 9. That means viewers in parts of North Idaho will need to rescan their televisions or converter boxes to watch KREM on its new channel.

This only applies to antennas -- if you watch KREM on cable or satellite, you don't need to do anything.

How to rescan your TV:

Press the “Menu” button on your television or TV remote control. Select the “Channel Scan” or “Auto tune” feature in your television’s menu. If you have a “signal type” option, select “antenna” or “off air.” Depending on the make and model of your television set, this option may fall under “Settings,” “Channels,” “Tools,” or other similar categories. Consult your owner’s manual to find exactly how to reach this feature. Don’t be alarmed if this process takes a while to finish. Depending on your television set and how many channels are available, it can take up to 10 minutes to complete. Once the channel scan is complete, use your remote control to select the channel(s) you want to view either with the “Up” or “Down” arrows or by typing in the channel number.

