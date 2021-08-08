House fire displaces multiple students in Pullman

One firefighter was injured while neighbors began watering down their homes to prevent the fire from spreading.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman firefighters battled a house fire after embers from another house spread that started a half-acre wildfire on Sunday.

Fire crews said a house on 825 Northeast Maple street carried embers about a block away to 400 Northeast Howard street that destroyed a three-story home.

The home sat behind the Cougar Country restaurant on a hillside. The fire had moved to the deck, overlooking the hillside after firefighters arrived according to Pullman fire Department.

Fire investigators said the winds were gusting up to 30 miles per hour causing the embers to start a wildfire that burned about a half an acre of dry grass. The fire eventually spread quickly from the roof to the attic.

The home that housed six students was destroyed. WSU student housing office and the American Red Cross were aiding the residents Nuttman said.

One firefighter was injured while fighting a fire on the hillside, but no other injuries were reported, according to the Pullman fire Department.

Firefighters said they were grateful for the help from the neighbors in the area who were seen with their garden hoses watering down their homes and yards to stop any further spread of this fire.

Ian Neveu, who fought wildfires in California this summer before coming back to school at WSU, started watering down the home with a garden hose, according to the press release.

Neveu, who is trying out with the Cougar football team, helped the women in the house rescue a cat safely before firefighters arrived. Another student, Cooper Ray, also helped firefighters at the house fire. The women occupying the home were going through pledge week with the Kappa Delta sorority, according to the Pullman fire Department.