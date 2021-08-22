House fire kills two in North Spokane

Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said one adult male and one 17-year-old minor were among the deceased in the fire.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane fire Department responded to a North Spokane house fire that killed two people and injured several others on Sunday.

Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said one adult male and one 17-year-old teenager were found dead inside a home on East Nebraska Avenue and Perry Street that started out as an explosion.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. According to Schaeffer, the house was completely destroyed and one side on another house was damaged. Multiple vehicles were also destroyed in the fire.

Several people were transported to Sacred heart hospital and are being treated for their injuries, according to Schaeffer.

Schaeffer said to expect road closures until sunset..

Right now, Spokane Police Department said they are treating the fire as a crime scene and will continue to search for the bodies in the house fire.