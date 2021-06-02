William Shatner makes history again, 52 years after Star Trek's interracial kiss

He and Nichelle Nichols were responsible for a monumental moment in TV history.

In a case of life mirroring art, the man famous for his "Star Trek" role as Captain James T. Kirk became the oldest person to blast into outer space .

Making history again :

Shatner hitched a ride on the New Shepard rocket of Jeff Bezos-backed space company Blue Origin. It's the company's second suborbital sightseeing flight.

A half-century ago, Shatner made history of another sort when "Star Trek" broadcast the first interracial kiss to American television audiences.

It wasn't a romantic embrace. The 1968 episode is a strange one, with aliens using telekinetic powers to bend the Enterprise crew to their will for entertainment. They make Cpt. Kirk and Lt. Nyota Uhura, played by Nichelle Nichols, kiss.

But, the moment represented something bigger than the episode. It aired just one year after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down state laws that banned interracial marriage.

As Smithsonian Magazine writes, a Gallup poll at the time showed fewer than 20 percent of Americans approved of interracial relationships back then.

50 years ago TODAY, the classic “STAR TREK” episode “PLATO’S STEPCHILDREN” aired for the very first time & featured TV’s first interracial kiss between CAPTAIN KIRK & LT. UHURA!! #StarTrek @WilliamShatner @NichelleIsUhura pic.twitter.com/iaMCClX3M3 — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) November 22, 2018

Concerned about reaction from TV stations in the South, the Associated Press says the showrunners wanted to film a second version of the kiss where it happened off the screen.

That's where Nichols and Shatner staged their own silent protest.

As Nichols explains in an interview with the Television Academy Foundation, Shatner convinced the crew to film the kiss first, knowing the production day was nearing its end. They filmed the kiss, with Shatner making sure the multiple takes took as much time as possible.

When they finally went to film the version without the kiss, Shatner crossed his eyes and intentionally flubbed the scene in a way that forced the studio to use the original take that showed the kiss.