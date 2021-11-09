20 Years Later: Beaumont-area events in remembrance of 9/11 this weekend

Members of the Southeast Texas community are holding commemorative events for first responders and honoring the victims of the terroristic attack this weekend.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Preparations are underway at the 9/11 Memorial in New York for the 20th-anniversary ceremony.

Bagpipers, the New York Police Department’s color guard, and others who remember what happened that day 20 years ago were all gathered at the memorial Friday afternoon.

A big crowd watched the preparations as many came to pay their respect in advance of the formal Saturday ceremony.



Several members of the Southeast Texas community are also holding commemorative events for first responders and honoring the victims of the terroristic attack this weekend.

Sept. 11 - Red's Icehouse Patriot's Day 9/11 fundraiser located at 7665 College Street in Beaumont

If you'd like to honor the lives of those lost 20 years ago, one place you can head to Red's Icehouse Patriot's Day fundraiser Saturday from 3 p.m. until close.

The restaurant will have washer tournaments, boiled seafood, live entertainment, and more for Southeast Texans to enjoy. All proceeds will go to the Local 399 firefighters.

Sept 11 - Botanical Gardens commemorating the 20 year anniversary located at 6088 Babe Zaharias Drive in Beaumont

The event will begin at 10 a.m. inside the garden at Tyrrell Park and will include the Navy Color Guard, first responders, city officials, Boy Scouts, and the Westbrook band.

The Colonel George Moffat Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in Beaumont will have 9/11 artifacts on display.

Sept 11 - Jasper patriot's day program located at the west side of the Jasper County Courthouse

In Jasper, the “Jasper Remembers 9/11” patriot's day program will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Memorial Complex at the Courthouse Square.

Sept 11 - Port Neches Fire Department stair climb located at 6606 Magnolia Ave

The Port Neches Fire Department will be honoring victims by completing its first-ever stair climb in the training tower at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.



It will represent the New York firefighters who fearlessly charged into the Twin Towers on 9/11. The climb will be performed by Port Neches firefighters only, but the station is extending an invitation to the community to honor those lost 20 years ago.



This is not an exhaustive list of events honoring the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. If there are additional events happening around Southeast Texas, send an email to 12News@12NewsNow.com.