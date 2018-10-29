SPOKANE, Wash. — A Holocaust survivor is sharing her story in Spokane on Tuesday following a shooting that left 11 people dead at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Marion Blumenthal Lazan has been a New York resident for almost 58 years. She spends much of her time sharing her childhood Holocaust experiences – and story of perseverance, faith and hope – in schools throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Israel and the Netherlands.

Blumenthal Lazan has spoken to more than one million students and adults in 40 states and five countries and has received many awards and accolades. One of these accolades includes the naming of a high school in Germany in her honor. She has also been presented with the keys to the city of Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Although she is in her mid-80s, Blumenthal Lazan keeps a rigorous schedule. In 2017, she made 21 round trip flights. She is also a mother of three, grandmother to nine and great-grandmother to four. She and her husband Nathaniel Lazan have been married for more than 65 years.

You can see Lazan speak at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Spokane Convention Center. Tickets are $18, $50 for preferred seating and $360 for VIP seating. The VIP experience gives you up to an hour with the speaker in a small setting and a complimentary book.

A Holocaust survivor last spoke in Spokane in June. Nissan Krakinowski was a survivor of Auschwitz and a number of other concentration camps. He and his brother Chaim were the only ones in his family to survive the war.

In late September, Krakinowski was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk in Brooklyn when the car struck him, officials said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Krakinowski with severe head trauma. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

