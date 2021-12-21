Historic First Indian Presbyterian Church in Kamiah gets national grant

The Kamiah Presbyterian Church is one of 15 historical congregations in the United States that would receive the $250,000 grant.

KAMIAH, Idaho — First Indian Presbyterian Church in Kamiah, Idaho, which has served the Nez Perce Tribe community for over 130 years, received a national grant.

The historic church was built in 1873 and it has significant value to the Nez Perce Tribe. According to the Idaho Heritage Trust website, the Nez Perce chief lawyer served as the first elder and Henry H. Spalding preached there in the 1870s.

The church is the oldest Presbyterian and Protestant church in Idaho that continues to hold services today. According to records, the Kamiah church was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.

According to the National Fund for Sacred Places website, the church in Kamiah is one of 15 historical congregations in the United States to receive the $250,000 grant from the National Fund for Sacred Places. The church is the second native congregation to receive the grant and the only recipient in the Pacific Northwest.

Other places in the U.S. that received the prestigious National Fund that is funded in part by the Lilly Endowment foundation included churches in Pennsylvania, Iowa, Texas, Washington D.C., New York, South Carolina, Virginia, and Massachusetts.

According to the Partners for Sacred Places website, the National Fund for Sacred Places is a highly competitive program that supports congregations with buildings that have historical significance and architectural character. The fund plays an essential role in meeting the community's social, economic, and spiritual needs.