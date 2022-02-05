'Today is all about remembrance': Families commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Sunshine mine disaster

This year, the Idaho state legislator passed a bill declaring May 2nd as “Miners Memorial Day,” commemorating the tragic event.

Example video title will go here for this video

KELLOGG, Idaho — Monday marks 50 years since the Sunshine mine disaster, and families gathered at the memorial to honor the lives of their loved ones.

In May, 1972, a fire broke out inside the mine located near Kellogg. 178 miners were working at various levels of the mine that day. 85 of them made it out safely. But, nearly two weeks later, 91 victims were pulled out.

This year, the Idaho state legislator passed a bill declaring May 2nd as “Miners Memorial Day,” commemorating that tragic event.

Hundreds of people from near and far gathered at the Sunshine miner’s memorial. Among them was Idaho Governor Brad Little.

"The impact of the Sunshine mine disaster ripped through Idaho across the Silver Valley, and many of us still remember," Little said. "While there's much to look forward to in our state, today is all about remembrance for the lives lost and the families left behind, and how Idaho was changed forever.

These miners may be gone, but their families hope they will always be remembered.

Clarence Case died in the mine. On Monday, three of his children, John and Robert Case and Joyce Watson, attended the annual memorial for the Sunshine miners.

“I actually had the pleasure of growing up with my father until I went into the service, but I can’t say the same of my younger brothers and sisters," John said.

They do remember a few things about their dad. But, sometimes remembering isn’t always easy.

“It was tough," Robert said. "I was eight years old, trying to survive without a dad.”

John was with the coast guard when he learned about the accident.

“An engineer and officer came and told me 'hey, your father is trapped in the Silver Mine'.”

He immediately came home. And just as quickly John became more than just an older brother.

“This man stepped in," Joyce Watson, John's sister said. "He was the dad he didn’t have to be, but he was. He gave me away at my wedding.”