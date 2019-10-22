PG&E's preemptive power shutoffs continue, as the utility tries to avoid having its transmission lines spark wildfires during California's fire season, a months-long period of the year when the state is dry and windy.
Around 2 p.m., PG&E shut off power to the Sierra Foothills as strong dry winds brought the potential threat of wildfires. The North Bay counties followed soon afterward. Leaving communities in Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sierra, Tehama, Yuba, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, and Sonoma counties in the dark.
The final batch of shutoffs went into effect for a relatively small number of customers in Kern and San Mateo County at 1 a.m. Thursday. According to PG&E’s outage map as of 2 a.m., these final shutoffs impacted a little more than 1,000 customers, 49 in Kern County and 990 in San Mateo County.
Many of the communities barely had a chance to regroup from the last PG&E power shutoff earlier this month before being notified of another.
Power shutoffs are still anticipated for the following times and areas:
Oct. 24, 1 a.m. - San Mateo
Oct. 24, 1 a.m. - Kern
PG&E said it expects to have power restored no more than 48 hours after the windy and dry weather passes.
The utility has defended the unpopular decision to shut off power for the second time this month. CEO Bill Johnson emphasized that the company was doing a better job at communicating with local governments and the general public ahead of the blackouts.
As the blackout continues for many people, some areas are already being re-energized. According to the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services, low fire risk sections and high priority areas are being re-energized.
The county OES mentioned the following key areas that will see power restored:
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
- Litton Hill (including BriarPatch)
- Fowler Center (including B&C)
- Parts of Glenbrook Basin
- Historic Downtown Grass Valley (Mill & Main St)
- Safeway on S Auburn St.
- Gas Stations on Old Nevada City Highway
- Grocery Outlet
- FREED
- Grass Valley City Hall
- Grass Valley Police Department
- Grass Valley Veterans Hall
Meanwhile, other areas such as those in El Dorado County have announced school closures due to the power shutoff.
Officials with the El Dorado County Office of Education said the following schools would be closed on Oct. 24.
- Black Oak Mine Unified School District - all schools
- Camino Union School District - all schools
- EDCOE - 6767 Green Valley Rd., Placerville
- EDCOE Charter Alternative Education Programs - all schools
- El Dorado Union High School School District - all schools
- Gold Oak Union School District - all schools
- Gold Trail Union School District - all schools
- Mother Lode Union School District - all schools
- Pioneer Union School District - all schools
- Placerville Union School District - all schools
- Pollock Pines Elementary School District - all schools
Earlier this month, PG&E shut off power to more than 800,000 customers across the state, effectively leaving millions of people without power for days. The result was customers and state officials criticizing the state's largest utility, which has a power grid that spans nearly all of California and gives electricity to about 40% of the state's residents.
Gov. Gavin Newsom slammed the utility days after the massive shutoffs saying decades of mismanagement, underinvestment and poor communication has led the state into a "new normal." Newsom even went as far as telling PG&E to reimburse its customers who lost power — $100 credit to home accounts and $250 for businesses.
The utility doesn't have to follow that demand, and likely won't as its CEO, Bill Johnson, insists that the blackouts were weather-related and that it won't pay for losses like spoiled food and lost business revenue.
Still, PG&E says its preemptive blackouts earlier this month worked, as more than 100 incidents of damages and hazards were found during an inspection of the utility's powerlines.
PG&E transmission lines caused wildfires that killed more than 100 people in 2017 and 2018, including the Camp Fire, California's deadliest in modern history.
Meteorologists are warning of an even bigger threat of dangerous fire weather conditions over the weekend and into early next week. The PG&E PSPS that could be generated from those conditions may be even greater than the Oct. 8 shutoffs.
A full list of counties and cities affected by the shutoffs below.
- Alpine County
- Cities: Bear Valley, Unincorporated areas
- Customers impacted: 634
- Amador County
- Cities: Fiddletown, Jackson, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth, River Pines, Sutter Creek, Volcano
- Customers impacted: 10,420
- Butte County
- Cities: Bangor, Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Butte Meadows, Butte Valley, Chico, Clipper Mills, Cohasset, Concow, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Hurleton, Magalia, East Oroville, Oroville, Palermo, Paradise, Paradise Pines, Rackerby, Stirling City, Yankee Hill
- Customers impacted: 17,745
- Calaveras County
- Cities: Arnold, Avery, Camp Connell, Dorrington, Douglas Flat, Glencoe, Hathaway Pines, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Murphys, Rail Road Flat, Sheep Ranch, Tamarack, West Point, White Pines, Wilseyville
- Customers impacted: 14,235
- El Dorado County
- Cities: Aukum, Cameron Park, Canyon, Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Aukum, Omo Ranch, Pacific House, Pilot Hill, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Rescue, Shingle Springs, Silver Fork, Somerset, Twin Bridges
- Customers impacted: 39,705
- Lake County
- Cities: Cobb, Loch Lomond, Middletown, unincorporated areas south of Kelseyville
- Customers impacted: 1,889
- Kern County
- Cities: Arvin, Bakersfield, Lebec
- Customers Impacted: 916
- Mendocino County
- Cities: Comminsky Station, Potter Valley, Yorkville
- Customers impacted: 158
- Napa County
- Cities: Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, St Helena
- Customers impacted: 7,488
- Nevada County
- Cities: Cedar Ridge, Chicago Park, Emigrant Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough And Ready, Smartville, Washington
- Customers impacted: 43,383
- Placer County
- Cities: Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Meadow Vista, Newcastle, Sheridan, Weimar, Christian Valley, Unincorporated areas of Placer County North and West of Lincoln
- Customers impacted: 13,410
- Plumas County
- Cities: La Porte
- Customers impacted: 344
- San Mateo County
- Cities: La Honda, San Gregorio, Woodside, unincorporated San Mateo County
- Customers impacted: 49
- Sierra County
- Cities: Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike, Sierra City
- Customers impacted: 1,160
- Sonoma County
- Cities: Annapolis, Boyes Hot Springs, Cloverdale, Fulton, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Kenwood, Larkfield, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Windsor, Stewarts Point
- Customers impacted: 26,845
- Tehama County
- Cities: Manton, Mill Creek, Mineral, Paynes Creek, and Red Bluff
- Customers impacted: 748
- Yuba County
- Cities: Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Loma Rica, Oregon House, Rackerby, Smartsville, Strawberry Valley, Wheatland
- Customers impacted: 5,504
