WSU and Gonzaga University adjust mask policies

Washington State University and Gonzaga University announced their adjusted mask policies following Gov. Jay Inslee's updated guidance.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday that the state’s indoor mask mandate will be lifted on Saturday, March 12, nine days earlier than his previous recommendation, Washington State University (WSU) and Gonzaga University (GU) announced their new mask policies.

WSU announced Friday that the campus is adopting new face-covering guidance starting on March 12.

WSU will no longer require masks in a majority of its campus buildings starting March 12, which includes classrooms, residence halls, recreation centers and dining halls. However, face coverings will still be required on public transit and inside medical facilities, according to WSU.

"After examining the available data and consulting with public health experts, we feel confident that we can begin to ease our pandemic-related restrictions,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said on his official Twitter account.

According to the WSU Insider, as of March 1, WSU is no longer requiring proof of vaccination for those attending events on its campuses as compliance with the state level restrictions lifted.

While WSU would ease its mask guidelines early, Gonzaga University President Thayne McCulloh won't lift GU's mask mandate until March 25.

GU will no longer require masks to be worn in indoor settings after March 25, according to a statement from the Office of the President of GU's Parent and Family Experience portal.

"Indoor use of masks will continue to be required at Gonzaga University through Friday, March 25th, 2022. We believe this will help reduce the rate of viral transmission following Spring Break travel," the GU office of the president portal said.

McCulloh posted on his official Twitter account that the decision was made after data examination, consultation with the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) and a considerable dialogue with faculty, staff and students.

If a department identifies the need to have masks required after March 26, the divisional leader is expected to approve the protocol for mask-wearing in their respective office areas, the GU Parent and Family Experience portal said.

Despite WSU and GU lifting their mask mandate through the month, the University of Idaho (UI) dropped its mask mandate on campus on Tuesday, March 1 following new CDC guidance recommendations.

According to the UI official website, masks are no longer required in labs, meeting rooms, hallways or other areas. Instructors can still require masks in their classrooms.

UI also said in a twitter post that masks are optional and a personal choice in Moscow and Coeur d’Alene.