WSU indoor face covering policies under review

Washington State University is partnering with other public universities across the state to discuss the future of indoor face-covering requirements.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University (WSU) is evaluating its indoor mask requirements as the state of Washington prepares to lift its mask mandate in less than a month, according to a press release.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that the state’s indoor mask mandate will end March 21 for most indoor venues amid the rapidly falling number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

According to WSU's website, the university is considering partnerships with public universities across the state to discuss how to proceed into the next phase of the pandemic.

"In collaboration with our fellow public universities, we will discuss how to proceed into the next phase of the pandemic," WSU President Kirk Schulz posted on his official Twitter account.

Leaders from the public institutions statewide will meet to discuss face-covering policies in the coming weeks.

Schulz said that any action the university takes will be made in consultation with public health experts and by looking at the data from communities across the state.

