It's World Mental Health Day, so here are some resources

You aren't alone, and help is available.

World Mental Health Day was established on October 10, 1992.

29 years later, it is a day that is recognized by many major health organizations, such as the World Health Organization and the World Federation for Mental Health.

World Mental Health Day challenges countries and participants to think about the different ways that mental health can impact our lives, and how we can challenge stigmas and break down barriers.

In Hampton Roads, The Chas Foundation was formed in 2012 with the goal of creating a grassroots effort to battle stigmas for those who suffer from mental illnesses. They also want to advocate for and uplift resources that are available.

If you or a loved one is struggling with a diagnosed or undiagnosed mental illness, click here to see a list of local resources The Chas Foundation created.

From government-funded services to private practices, this list can hopefully point you in the right direction if you want to get connected with a mental health specialist near you.

Depending on your level of need, this list addresses anything from therapy to more intensive psychiatric services.

If you or a loved one is experiencing a mental health emergency and may be a threat to themselves or others, please call 911.

There are also hotlines or websites that are available to listen to you and help you. This list is not exhaustive. Unless noted otherwise, these are available 24 hours:

For The General Public:

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) - 1-800-622-HELP

(SAMHSA) - The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - 1-800-273-8255

- Mental Health America of Virginia - 1-866-400-6428 (available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and holidays)

- (available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and holidays) National Domestic Violence Hotline - 1-800-799-7233

- National Sexual Assault Hotline - 1-800-656-4673

RAINN - 800-656-4673

For Veterans:

The Veterans Crisis Line - 1-800-273-8255 and press 1

- Lines for Life - 888-457-4838

- Stop Soldier Suicide - 646-419-3921

For the LGBTQ community:

LGBT National Hotline - 888-843-4564

- LGBT National Youth Hotline - 800-246-7743

- The Trevor Project - 866-488-7386