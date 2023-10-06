Health alert issued in Whitman County for blue-green algae in Snake River

The health department is asking people to stay away until the water is tested free of any remaining algae.

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Whitman County Health Department (WCHD) is raising alarms after harmful blue-green algae blooms were found in the Snake River.

Tests from WCHD show the algae blooms are stretched between the Wawawai Landing and Central Ferry. The WCHD advises residents and rivergoers to stay away from the water until the river is clear of toxins.

Here are some ways to stay safe:

Keep family, friends and pets away from the water with a visible bloom.

Do not drink, swim, use any watercraft, wade, water ski or boat in the area.

Do not cook or clean using the contaminated water.

Do not eat anything from algae bloom-infested water.

If you are in contact with the algae bloom-infested water, wash skin and clothes with soap and clean water as soon as possible

Blue-green algae are bacteria that appear in freshwater after rapid growth. Too much blue-green algae can make the water a different color, leading to a bad odor. It can also impact local wildlife and anyone who is in contact with the algae.

