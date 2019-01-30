There were 37 confirmed cases of measles in Washington as of Tuesday night. The outbreak, primarily in Clark County, has gotten so bad that on Friday, Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation declaring an official state of emergency.

That proclamation basically instructs all state agencies to use whatever means available to assist Clark County in stopping the epidemic.

Those efforts are coordinated by the state's Emergency Management Division, part of the Washington Military Department.

So now, if there are any resources Clark County needs to combat the outbreak, but doesn't have, they ask the EMD for them. That could mean anything from physical resources, like more vaccine, to human resources, like a particular specialist.

A spokeswoman from the Washington Military Department said so far, the county hasn't requested any particular resources from the EMD.

However, the state's Department of Health has been providing assistance. They're working to figure out how the outbreak happened, and helping devise strategies to end it.

None of these things technically require the governor's proclamation in order for them to happen.

One thing does, though. If Clark County or the state need to request resources from another state, there's a system for that. It's called EMAC: Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

In order for any resource request to be made via EMAC, a state of emergency has to be declared.

So one motivation for Inslee to issue his proclamation was as a proactive measure, just in case any such inter-state requests become necessary later.

Usually, these kinds of declarations aren't for disease outbreaks; most commonly they're for natural disasters. But because measles is so contagious, and this epidemic so widespread, the governor took the step to formally declare a public health emergency.





