SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Health District officials shared what symptoms to look out for among people who use vaping products after three cases of vaping-related illnesses statewide, including two in Spokane County, were confirmed.

"The cause of this outbreak remains unknown at this time. Vaping is not safe," Spokane County Health Officer Bob Lutz said during a Monday press conference. "Everyone should be aware of the risk of severe lung disease and should avoid vaping at this time until the cause of the outbreak is known.”

The two people in Spokane County had shortness of breath, chest pain and a persistent, unproductive cough in what Lutz called "severe pulmonary disease associated with vaping."

On top of shortness of breath, chest pain and an unproductive cough that lasts multiple days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a longer list of symptoms that could indicate a vaping-related illness.

Symptoms listed by the CDC include:

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Fatigue

Fever

Abdominal pain

Lutz said the two Spokane County patients were hospitalized in August and were released after successful recoveries.

