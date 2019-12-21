SPOKANE, Wash. — Since November, the Spokane Regional Health District has reported 51 cases of whooping cough.

Many of those with whooping cough have been school-aged children, meaning parents need to keep an eye out for signs of whooping cough in their kids. Spokane Public Schools recently sent out a notice to parents about whooping cough.

According to Malia Nogle, an epidemiologist with the health district, the symptoms can resemble a cold.

"Initially, the symptoms can resemble those of anything from the common cold to even as severe as influenza," Nogle said.

If a person experiences symptoms lasting longer than two weeks, they should see a doctor. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, infants younger than a year should see a doctor if there are concerns over these symptoms, even if it hasn't been two weeks.

One of the most common and painful symptoms is a cough that can cause vomiting.

"The cough can be so extreme it causes patients to throw up because they cough so hard," Nogle said.

Whooping cough can be spread through the air, although vaccines do exist for the disease. If a person has received the shot and still experience symptoms, they should see a doctor for a shot of antibiotics.

