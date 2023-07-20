Mosquitoes in Payette County test positive for West Nile virus

So far this summer, mosquito pools in four Idaho counties have tested positive for the virus.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Mosquitoes trapped Wednesday in Fruitland have tested positive for the West Nile virus, officials with the Payette County Mosquito Abatement District report.

With that finding, Payette County becomes the fourth in Idaho where the presence of West Nile has been detected. Mosquito pools in Ada County have tested positive in five different instances. Canyon County has reported two different positive tests in July, and Elmore County had one on July 13, according to the Idaho Health and Welfare West Nile virus website.

The positive sample collected Wednesday came from the Fruitland Community Park area. It consisted of a pool containing 27 Culex pipiens mosquitoes.

The Payette County abatement program is increasing mosquito surveillance and continuing to locate and treat larvae-infested larvae, a news release from the mosquito abatement district said Thursday. Ground pesticide applications made via truck-mounted sprayers will be increased in the surrounding areas of Fruitland to kill adult mosquitoes there.

So far, no people in Idaho have become ill with the West Nile virus, which can cause flu-like symptoms and, in more severe cases, high fever, neck pain, a severe headache, a rash on the torso, and disorientation, which may be signs of encephalitis — inflammation of the brain.

West Nile can be spread to humans, horses and other animals by infected mosquitoes after the mosquitoes have bitten infected birds, which are the primary hosts of the virus.

People are urged to take the following protective measures:

Use an insect repellent with an effective ingredient. Make sure to follow label directions.

Drain all sources of standing water that may support mosquito-breeding habitats.

Door and window screens should be tight and in good repair. This will prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

Dawn and dusk are times to avoid being outdoors, as this is when mosquitoes are most active.

Dress appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors and mosquitoes are present.

The Payette County Mosquito Abatement Program is operated by Vector Disease Control International. County residents with mosquito-related questions are asked to contact VDCI at 208-642-6835.

More information about West Nile virus in Idaho is available here.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles Mosquitoes: 5 VERIFIED facts about the summer pests

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.