West Nile virus reported in people and horses in Washington

Two humans and two horses have confirmed cases of West Nile virus, according to the Washington Department of Health.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington health officials are reporting confirmed cases of West Nile Virus around the state, including in eastern Washington.

According to the Washington Department of Health (WDOH), four total cases were confirmed in the past week. So far, two people in Walla Walla and Franklin counties are confirmed to have the virus, as well as two horses in Grant and Benton counties.

West Nile virus is primarily carried by mosquitoes and transmitted through their bite. Most people and animals bitten by a mosquito display no symptoms. WDOH is urging people to avoid areas where they could potentially be bit by an infected mosquito.

Currently, only horses have a vaccine for West Nile virus.

“Most cases of West Nile virus are mild. However, serious illness and death are also possible. That’s why we urge people to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites and to contact their healthcare provider if they develop symptoms," said Dr. Amy Person, WA DOH Regional Medical Officer for the Benton-Franklin Health District.

One in five people will show symptoms like headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

Here are some ways to avoid mosquito bites:

Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered insect repellant

Stay indoors as much as possible when mosquitos are active

Wear long sleeve shirt, long pants, and a hat when going into areas where mosquitos can bite

West Nile Virus is most commonly seen in south central Washing, but WDOH encourages everyone to stay aware of mosquitos.

