Teens around the country are returning to school.

For many, this is an exciting time, but for others, big transitions can bring big stress, sometimes connected to depression and anxiety.

“Back to school is a very exciting and stressful time for everyone for parents in particular,” said Jodi Smith, Heritage Health Clinic Director For Family Support Services in Coeur d'Alene.

The school environment demands many things that summer activities do not, like sitting still, getting organized, staying on task interact with new peers and adapt to a new, highly structured daily schedule. But no one expects parents or grandparents to be doctors or therapists.

“As a therapist who has children I sometimes forget that it's challenging going back to school,” Smith said. “We have to remember when they go to school the demands on them and the peer pressures start back up again too and just being mindful of that as parents and caregivers.”

There are a few important steps parents and other loved ones can take to ensure that their teens are on the best path to good mental health. Doctors say sometimes the best way to help our teens is to ask questions and really listen to the answers.

“If we are listening with interest they will be more likely to expand on what they are talking about,” Smith explained. “Teenagers need to have a connection to their parents its of critical importance and we overlook that a lot., thinking they are getting older and independent and they are.“

It is crucial they know someone is available if they have any needs. Adults may think teens just do not want to be bothered. But, that is not always true. Teenagers are starting to look like adults, and think they are adults, but the brain does not fully develop until about age 26, so they may not be equipped to make informed decisions yet.

Anxiety disorders tend to run in families and anxious parents send anxious kids to school.

“If we are challenged with those things, if we don't manage our stress well they are not going to manage theirs well either,” Smith said.

Practice taking care of yourself and allow your teen to see you doing things that make you feel better calm and confident like exercising, cooking and meditating. If your child shows signs of extreme anxiety and has unusual difficulties in school, Smith encourages parents and caregivers to remember that every child is unique with their own set of needs and goals. Just because the year has changed, it does not mean the challenges and negative interactions they may have had with peers the year before will not follow them.

© 2018 KREM