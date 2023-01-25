Washingtonians suffering from major Vitamin D deficiencies, study finds

Vitamin D was the most searched supplement on the internet by residents of Washington.

SPOKANE, Wash. — According to DrugGenius.com, Washingtonians are extremely deficient in Vitamin D.

According to the study, Vitamin D became an increasingly popular search during the pandemic when people were inside their homes and getting less sunlight.

Vitamin D, also known as the 'sunshine vitamin,' can be found in oily fish, egg yolks, cheese and beef liver. The vitamin helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorous which are important for bone building.

Studies have also shown that Vitamin D is helpful in reducing cancer cell growth and helps control infection and inflammation within the body.

If someone lacks Vitamin D, it can result in muscle weakness, muscle aches, muscle cramps and fatigue.

Washington isn't alone in their need for the important vitamin. 43 other states also are deficient in Vitamin D.

