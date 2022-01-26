Washington State Department of Health reports first flu-related deaths since 2019-2020 season

OLYMPIA, Wash. — As flu activity across Washington continues to rise, the Washington State Department of Health reported three flu-related deaths since the 2019-2020 flu season.
According to a press release from the department of health, these individuals, who tested positive for influenza A, were aged 65 or older.
Last year, flu activity reached a historic low due to increased COVID-19 precautions, including mask wearing, remote learning, occupancy limits and work from home measures taken during the pandemic.
The department of health reported that the flu is a highly contagious disease that can cause severe illness and death, even in healthy people.
During the 2019-2020 flu season, 114 influenza-associated deaths were reported, including 36 deaths at this point in the year.
“Hospitalizations across the state remain high due to omicron, and other respiratory viruses like influenza could overload them even more,” said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH, Chief Science Officer. “Take steps now to get you and your family vaccinated against the flu. Vaccination will help keep you and your family healthy and out of the hospital, especially those with chronic health conditions.”