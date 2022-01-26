Washington State Department of Health reports first flu-related deaths since 2019-2020 season

According to WSDOH, the three individuals who died were aged 65 or older.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — As flu activity across Washington continues to rise, the Washington State Department of Health reported three flu-related deaths since the 2019-2020 flu season.

According to a press release from the department of health, these individuals, who tested positive for influenza A, were aged 65 or older.

Last year, flu activity reached a historic low due to increased COVID-19 precautions, including mask wearing, remote learning, occupancy limits and work from home measures taken during the pandemic.

The department of health reported that the flu is a highly contagious disease that can cause severe illness and death, even in healthy people.

During the 2019-2020 flu season, 114 influenza-associated deaths were reported, including 36 deaths at this point in the year.