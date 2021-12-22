Washington pharmacies understaffed, overworked as demand increases

Washington pharmacies are busier than ever administering COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots and vital prescription medications.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — Pharmacies across the state of Washington are busier than ever as they administer COVID-19 tests, vaccines and flu shots in addition to doling out vital prescriptions.

However, many of those pharmacies are understaffed and, in turn, overworked.

Chris Schaffner is a pharmacist and owner of Schaffner Pharmacy. He manages a small team at his business in Sedro-Woolley.

"We know what we are doing matters and that gives us the energy to show up and give our best effort," Schaffner said.

Schaffner administers COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments. He recently began to offer monoclonal antibodies. His team has been so busy, some things have had to be put on the backburner.

“We’re 90 days behind billing COVID vaccines but our staff is engaged, trying to meet today’s needs," he said.

Schaffner says he’s fallen behind because he’s understaffed; a problem plaguing many pharmacies in Western Washington.

“Pharmacies don’t have enough staff right now and that’s a major challenge,” explained Jenny Arnold, chief executive officer of the Washington State Pharmacy Association.

Many pharmacies are also struggling to get proper reimbursement for the prescriptions they issue. Pharmacists also require specialized training, making the talent pool to choose from smaller than most.

“Pharmacies want to do more testing. Pharmacies want to do more vaccinations in addition to providing the safe therapies they’re providing on a day-to-day basis,” said Arnold, who is also a licensed pharmacist. “They just don’t have enough staff out there to hire more people.”

Big box stores across the country are also feeling the pain of being understaffed. In a statement to KING 5 News, CVS says they’ve begun a nationwide hiring push.

Schaffner says he’s constantly searching for new employees. Until then, he offers this message on behalf of his fellow pharmacists.