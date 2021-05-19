2 Washington families sue after children hospitalized with E. coli infections

The families of three children who were hospitalized after eating PCC brand yogurt linked to an E. coli outbreak are taking legal action.

SEATTLE — Two families have sued a dairy company that produced yogurt linked to an E. coli outbreak in Washington state.

Ashley and Jaret Johnson and Jennifer Abramski and Jupiter Barton filed the complaints Monday alleging Pure Eire, which produces PCC Community Market brand yogurt, should be held responsible for their children’s illnesses.

Eleven people have been sickened in the statewide outbreak, including six children. Seven people have been hospitalized, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). Three people have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, which is a severe complication of E. coli infection that can cause organ damage and lead to death.

The Johnsons bought the PCC brand yogurt in Issaquah on April 17 and April 22. Their 3-year-old and 1-year-old sons ate the yogurt, and both developed symptoms, including fever, severe stomach pain, cramps and bloody diarrhea, according to the complaint.

Both boys tested positive for E. coli infection and were hospitalized. The 3-year-old boy was diagnosed with hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Abramski and Barton bought the same yogurt from a PCC in the View Ridge neighborhood in Seattle between April 15-20, and their daughter ate it multiple times.

The girl came down with similar symptoms as the Johnson boys and spent nearly two weeks in the hospital. Diagnosed with hemolytic uremic syndrome, the girl spent multiple days in the ICU and underwent dialysis and blood transfusions, according to the complaint.

Lawyers for the families say symptoms are ongoing for all three children, and recovery is “uncertain.”

Public Health – Seattle & King County, which started the investigation, initially linked the outbreak to produce, but further investigation on the state level discovered the link to yogurt.

The earliest detected case in the outbreak started experiencing symptoms March 9.