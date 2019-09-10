An emergency ban on the sale of flavored vaping products in Washington state is in effect until 2020.

The Washington State Board of Health approved the ban that extends to Feb. 7.

Inslee issued an executive order in September asking for an emergency ban on flavored vaping products, including flavored THC vapor products.

The order also asked the state's Liquor and Cannabis Board to ban any ingredients that are found to be the cause of reported lung illnesses related to vaping in the state and across the country.

Inslee shared the following statement after Wednesday's emergency ban, "I am pleased the State Board of Health agrees we cannot wait to act on this very important public health issue. It comes down to protecting the health of Washingtonians, especially young people. These emergency rules will help protect public health and save lives."

One Board of Health member abstained from Wednesday's vote.

Moments before the vote, audience members at the public hearing shouted "Shame!"

More than 200 people signed up to testify against the ban, telling board members flavored nicotine helped them quit smoking cigarettes.

"This little box saved my life," said former smoker Mark Berlin, holding up his vaping device.

He told board members some vapers will go back to smoking.

"You will all have blood on your hands," said Berlin. "Everyone who returns to smoking... will fall squarely at your feet."

In addition to his executive order on the emergency ban, Inslee asked for draft legislation that would, if approved, permanently ban all flavored vaping products, force companies to list ingredients on their vaping products, and more.

Inslee said he "wanted to go further" with the executive order, but based it on the current law.

During his September announcement of the executive order, Inslee argued that flavored vaping products are attractive to children, saying flavors such as bubble gum and cinnamon exist for "one reason and one reason only - make it more appealing to young children."

The American Heart Association issued a statement Wednesday from Seattle's Dr. Mary Ann Baumann in support of the ban, "Thank you to the members of the Washington State Board of Health for taking swift action to restrict the sale of all flavored e-cigarettes, including mint and menthol, to immediately protect our kids. As youth use is increasing at an alarming rate and recent research finds that young people are especially influenced by flavors in e-cigarette products, emergency action was vital."

