Eligible donors urged to give blood as national shortage continues

January is National Blood Donor Month and this year, many health centers are facing a blood shortage.

WASHINGTON — Blood centers are asking eligible donors to consider donating as the nationwide shortage continues.

According to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), there is a lack of blood donations across the state.

January is National Blood Donor Month. The DOH said those who regularly donate can encourage their younger family members to join in the lifesaving commitment. Younger volunteers willing to commit to multiple donations a year are needed.

“New blood donors are needed every day to replace those who can no longer donate,” said Jennifer Hawkins, Regional Director for Vitalant Northwest. “However, blood centers are seeing fewer people step forward to roll up their sleeves."

Those interested in becoming a blood donor need to be in good health, must be at least 18 years old and weigh 110 pounds. People aged 16 and 17 can donate blood in Washington with parent or guardian consent.

People are encouraged to donate blood at the following places:

“Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood,” said Angel Montes, Donor Services Executive, Red Cross Northwest Region. “You can help patients in need by making a blood or platelet donation today.”

Cascade Regional Blood Services president and CEO Christine Swinehart said blood donations drop off every year during the holidays. But the need remains high.

Swinehart asks people to consider giving blood.

"Please make an appointment today at your community blood center and give the gift of life," Swinehart said.

