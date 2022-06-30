Washington DSHS opens units in long-term care facilities to treat non-COVID patients

Royal Park Health and Rehabilitation in Spokane is among the ten long-term care facilities that will open treatment units for non-COVID patients in Washington.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) announced Thursday that 10 long-term care facilities across the state will open units for non-COVID patients who no longer need acute care, according to a press release.

One of these units will open at Royal Park Health and Rehabilitation in Spokane.

DSHS contracted with 10 nursing homes and is providing staffing resources to create dedicated care units for non-COVID patients. This will free up more than 240 hospital beds for those in need of acute care.

The first unit, at Kin On Rehabilitation and Care Center in Seattle, is set to open this week, according to DSHS.

“While I’m encouraged by our rapidly declining COVID-19 case rates, our hospitalization rate remains higher than at any other point during the pandemic,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement. “Our hospital staff continues to do incredible work, but many are understandably burned out. This program is a crucial step to ease some of the burden that’s been placed on them during this surge.”

DSHS also contracted with AMN Healthcare, a temporary nurse staffing agency, and will provide 250 registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants to staff the units all day.

“The high transmissibility of the omicron variant has significantly increased the amount of COVID-related hospitalizations in Washington,” DSHS Assistant Secretary Bill Moss said in a statement. “This is a much-needed resource that aligns with the governor’s initiative of supporting hospital staff and their capacity to treat patients.”

The following centers will open a non-COVId unit throughout the next month"

Kin On Rehabilitation and Care Center in Seattle

Avalon Federal Way Care Center

North Cascades Health and Rehabilitation Center in Bellingham

Stafford Healthcare in Des Moines

The Oaks at Lakewood

Olympia Transitional Care and Rehabilitation

Vancouver Specialty and Rehabilitative Care

The Oaks at Timberline in Vancouver

Royal Park Health and Rehabilitation in Spokane

Avalon Health & Rehabilitation Center in Pasco