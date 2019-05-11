BOISE, Idaho — The number of Idahoans hospitalized with vaping-related illnesses continues to rise.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare now says 10 people have been hospitalized with respiratory symptoms, including cough, shortness of breath and chest pain. One of the ten cases was reported from the Panhandle Health District in North Idaho.

No single substance has been associated with the cases.

The state Department of Health is also working with federal and state partners in neighboring states, including Oregon, to investigate the nationwide outbreak.

At last check, there were two cases of severe lung and respiratory illness related to e-cigarette use and vaping in Spokane County.

RELATED: 'The bottom line is vaping is not safe': Spokane health district looking for cause of vaping illnesses

Nationwide, 33 people have died and nearly 1,900 people have been hospitalized in connection with the outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those numbers could go up because of a lag in reporting.

KTVB staff contributed to this report.

RELATED: We tested six vaping products. Here's what was actually in them

RELATED: Some Spokane vape shops sell flavoring separately. That’s illegal too, Washington state says

RELATED: 'I couldn't breathe': Spokane woman describes battles with pneumonia caused by vaping THC