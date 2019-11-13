SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two University High School students have been diagnosed with whooping cough, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.

Mark Springer with the Spokane Regional Health District said one student was diagnosed last week and the other over the weekend.

Springer said the school sent a letter to all students about the diagnoses that described what whooping cough is and what symptoms to look out for.

Springer said it’s common for people to have mild symptoms and not see a doctor, but people who have been coughing for more than a week should get checked out.

After a student is diagnosed with whooping cough, Spring said they are excluded from school until they are no longer infectious. Patients are usually on antibiotics for five days.

Springer said there has been some other whooping cough cases reported in North Spokane, but did not specify how many.

