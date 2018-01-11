The Washington State Department of Health says there are five confirmed cases of acute flaccid myelitis, an rare condition that often causes sudden onset weakness.

The Department of Health was only reporting suspected cases until recently. There are four suspected cases in addition to the five confirmed cases.

A spokesperson for the department said they could not provide "status information or prognosis."

"In general, there is no specific predictable prognosis for recovery. Some people fully recover, others do not."

The confirmed cases are in King, Lewis, Pierce, and Skagit counties.

The cause of AFM is unknown. Symptoms are similar to other viruses, which make it difficult to diagnose. Those symptoms include a drooping face and eyelids, trouble with eye movement, trouble swallowing, and slurred speech. Some people have had difficulty breathing.

Approximately 90 percent of cases are children who have experienced muscle weakness or paralysis.

As of Oct. 26, there were 72 confirmed cases of AFM in 24 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are already more cases of AFM this year than the number reported in 2017. However, it hasn't surpassed 2016's totals, when there was a "concerning spike."

Earlier this month, two Washington state senators sent a letter to the CDC to express their concern and request information regarding the progress being made toward research into prevention and treatment.

The CDC recommends people follow normal disease prevention steps to avoid the disease, including staying current on vaccines, washing hands, and avoiding mosquito bites.

