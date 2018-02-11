Halloween is the beginning of the holiday season. Which means a lot more candy, deserts and all things sugar laying around the house and workplace.

It may sound good at first, but unfortunately, it may lead to sore and sensitive teeth. But let's clear things up, tooth pain from sugary foods is not normal.

If you are experiencing tooth sensitivity or have immediate pain when you bite down into a candy bar, the American Dental association said this could be a result of a number of things.

The most common culprits are:

Caries, which means tooth decay or cavity

Cracked or slightly fractured teeth

Teeth grinding

Worn down fillings or enamel

Signs of something more serious like root exposure or gum disease

Dentists and periodontists say you should not worry too much about the pain and instead, a good cleaning should do the trick.

However, if you can't shake the pain after a good brush and floss, the causes of sweet sensitivity are not always treated the same way and can lead to other serious problems.

It may be in your best interest to make a trip to the dentist for a professional cleaning and oral examination.

© 2018 KREM