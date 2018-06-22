No one wants to think about getting sick or hurt while on vacation, but sometimes unexpected things happen. Whether you are traveling close to home or headed off to the other side of the world, there are always precautionary actions you can take to improve the odds against a medically uneventful trip.

Be Proactive

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is a good stop to get information about disease outbreaks you should be aware of.

The CDC's TravWell app is a convenient tool that provides country specific vaccine recommendations, emergency service phone numbers and a checklist of what you need to prepare yourself for a safe trip. Even if you are not traveling outside of the United States, the app has advice about everything from packing tips to motion sickness prevention methods to sun protection tips.

Be Prepared

If you are taking medications at home, make sure you pack enough of them to last the entire vacation. Why spend your time chasing down a doctor when you can enjoy that time on the Oregon Coast.

If you are traveling overseas, especially in a developing country, the CDC advises leaving your medications in their original containers and making sure they are clearly labeled. Customs officials in some countries may ask you to identify your medications and specify what they are for. If you want to be extra cautious, ask for a doctor's note with a list of your medications, including their generic names. Medications should be packed in your carry-on luggage in case the bags you checked get lost or arrives late.

Sleeping in a strange bed and traveling through different time zones can cause stress to your body. Over-the-counter antihistamines, including diphenhydramine (sold as Benadryl as a generic), do the trick for many people, but try it at home before your vacation to see how it affects your body.

Melatonin, the "sleep hormone," is another common sleep aid, but talk to your doctor first because the FDA doesn't regulate how melatonin is manufactured.

Be Protected

Stay protected from germs by packing some hand sanitizer. Easily accessible soap and clean water can be hard to find so having hand sanitizer can protect you from germs.

After traveling, it is advised that you pay attention to your health when you come home. If you are not feeling well, see a doctor and mention that you have recently traveled.

You may not be able to prevent every illness or injury, but you can plan ahead to avoid them.

