SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District has issued a health advisory after forecasts predicted temperatures to dip very low next Monday through Wednesday.

According to the KREM Morning Weather Anchor Evan Noorani, Monday's low could go as low as 14 degrees with high winds. His forecast lists Tuesday's low as 2 degrees, with Wednesday's being the coldest at -4 degrees.

The SRHD warned that expsoure to these low temperatures and high winds can lead to serious or life-threatening health problems. The district recommends staying indoors as much as possible and limiting trips outdoors.

"To avoid hypothermia and frostbite, make any trips outside as brief as possible, and remember that by preparing for winter emergencies, the risks of weather-related health problems can be reduced," SRHD Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said in a release.

The district recommends a number of things during extremely cold temperatures, including:

Stocking up on emergency supplies, such as food and heating supplies

Making sure vehicles are running and fueled

Monitoring the news for weather updates and forecasts

Making sure winter clothing is available

Making sure heating appliances work

Before the bitter cold temperatures next week, Spokane will see heavy snow throughout the weekend. The Spokane area could see at least 6 inches by Saturday morning, with snow starting Friday.

RELATED: Six inches of snow possible in Spokane by Saturday morning

RELATED: Winter storm expected to bring several inches of snow across Inland Northwest

RELATED: Avalanche danger is high in North Idaho mountains through Thursday