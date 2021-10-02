Spokane heart attack survivor warns young women of health risks

Casey Bantz was just 35 when a heart attack sent her to the hospital. Bantz survived to tell her story and warns other young women to take care of their health.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Heart attacks stereotypically happen in older people, but one Spokane woman wants young people to know they can still be at risk.

Casey Bantz knows the ris first-hand. As a 39-year-old mother and wife, Bantz lives life as many young women do. But she has an appreciation for each day that most people her age do not have.

Four years ago Bantz woke up with bad heartburn.

“I was at home getting ready for work… then it got to the point where my arm was going numb. Then I started feeling like somebody was sitting on my chest and it was kind of hard to get a breath,” she said.

That’s when she decided to call 9-1-1. Bantz said firefighters showed up first, then EMS transported her to the hospital. She called the experience scary, because she did not know what was wrong with her.

It wasn’t until doctors at the hospital were putting Bantz under for a cardiac catheterization that they told her she was having a heart attack. Bantz was only 35 years old.

“I was incredibly shocked, I was shocked, and I was scared,” she said.

According to her primary doctor, Bantz was not a person at risk for a heart attack at such a young age. She worked out consistently and did not have strong genetic history of heart problems.

Doctors attributed the heart attack to a blood clot and excessive stress.

It sent her into a yearlong recovery process. Bantz had to re-learn how to manage stress, workout and eat differently. She was the youngest person in her physician-led rehab center by 30 years.

Now, Bantz lives life more aware of her body because she knows every day is not guaranteed. Her hope is by sharing her experience, women like her will learn to be in tune with their bodies.

She suggested women go to the doctor if something is wrong, instead of pushing their needs to the side. Bantz said doing that is important to prevent situations like hers.