SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Unify Community Health sites throughout Spokane Valley will offer affordable flu vaccines for three days at the end of Sep.

Patients and community members can drop by without an appointment to receive flu shots for $20. There are three sites in the Valley, each one offering flu shots for one day only.

The West Central Community Center on Belt St. will offer them on Sep. 26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The community center on Mission Ave. will offer shots on Sep. 27 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the location at the Northeast Community Center will offer them on Sep. 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Health professionals encourage everyone ages six months and older to get a flu shot. You do not have to be a patient with Unify Community Health to take advantage of this offer.

Flu vaccines cause antibodies to develop about two weeks after vaccination. The antibodies provide protection against the infection and Unify Community Health recommends people begin getting their flu shots now.

