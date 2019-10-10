SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools students could be excluded from school on Monday if they do not have the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

A Washington law that went into effect in July no longer allows for personal exemptions for the MMR vaccine. It requires students to either get vaccinated or claim a religious or medical exemption in order to attend public schools and day cares.

The new law is rooted in the concept of “herd immunity,” which limits the spread of disease when a high percentage of people are vaccinated, indirectly protecting people that can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons. Supporters of the law hope that increasing the number of children who are vaccinated for measles, mumps, and rubella will help limit the spread of that disease.

Washington has had two outbreaks of measles in 2019 with a total of 86 cases, according to the Department of Health. The majority of those cases were in Clark County, but the more recent outbreak included 12 cases in King County, two in Pierce County, and one in Snohomish County.

35 SPS students had personal exemptions in September

On Sept. 17, Spokane Public Schools spokesperson Brian Coddington told KREM that the district had 617 students with MMR vaccine exemptions. Of those exemptions, 35 previously listed a personal exemption.

A reminder sent to parents said that the immunization exclusion date is Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Without proof of compliance, students will not be able to return to class on Monday, Oct. 14.

KREM has reached out to Coddington for updated vaccine exemptions numbers.

During the 2018-19 school year, 3.7% of exempted Washington students, or 41,871 kids, claimed a personal exemption, according to data from the Washington State Department of Health.

In Spokane County, that number sat at 6.4%, or 4,405 kids, with a personal exemption for the 2018-19 school year. More than 1,200 kids claimed a medical exemption.

More than 8% of Spokane County students were listed as exempt during the 2018-19 school year, according to Department of Health data.

80 Mead students without required exemptions, vaccines in September

The Mead School District also sent a letter to families in June, warning them that students who do not comply with the new law could be sent home in October.

Mead spokesperson Jolene Andres said the district also called families with invalid personal exemptions in June and again in August.

Approximately 80 students within the district still do not have required MMR exemptions or immunizations, Andres said.

KREM has reached out to Andres for the latest numbers and asked if the district plans to exclude students without valid exemptions on Monday.

CVSD did not have vaccine data in September

When KREM reached out to Central Valley School District spokesperson Marla Nunberg in September, she did not yet have data on MMR vaccination compliance. She added that the district is following procedures guided by the Department of Health.

KREM has reached out to Nunberg for an update on vaccine compliance numbers and the district’s policy.

EWU implements MMR vaccine policy

Policies on the MMR vaccine extend beyond primary and secondary schools in the Spokane.

Beginning fall 2019, the Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees passed a policy requiring all students to show verification of MMR immunity or they would not be allowed to register for winter classes.

Winter registration runs from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19 for EWU students.

Students must provide documentation that shows two doses of the vaccine received after one year of age or at least one month apart, a blood test showing immunity, or a diagnosis of MMR signed by a healthcare professional.

KREM has reached out to EWU spokesperson Dave Meany for information on how many students could be excluded from winter registration under the new policy.

