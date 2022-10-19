First flu-related death reported by Spokane Regional Health District for 2022

A patient in their sixties died of flu-related complications. It marks the first flu-related death in Spokane County this season.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Flu season just began, but it's already claimed the life of a Spokane County resident. It marks the first flu-related death in Washington state this season.

KREM 2 learned that the patient who died from the flu was in their sixties with underlying health conditions. According to the Spokane Regional Health District, the death is early for the typical flu season.

With the warmer weather Spokane is seeing in October, most people have yet to get their flu shot. With fewer COVID restrictions, the health district predicts more cases of the flu in Spokane this winter than the last two years.

Spokane County health officer Dr. Francisco Velazquez is encouraging people to get their flu shots.

"We know that the flu can be severe and it can be deadly to a lot of people," Velazquez said. "That's the reason why you not only have to protect yourself but by protecting yourself you're also building a net of protection around those that may be at a higher risk of severe disease."

According to the CDC, the elderly, young children and pregnant woman are at a higher risk of serious flu complications.

Last flu season, there were 78 people hospitalized and eight flu-related deaths in Spokane County.

The health district encourages everyone to get their flu shot as soon as they can, especially for the holidays.

There are also vaccines that combine the flu and COVID-19 vaccine into one that are now available.

