Spokane Regional Health District extends its deadline to apply for its board positions

Residents with public health experience, consumers of public health, and community stakeholders who want to apply for a seat on the board have until Jan. 25.

SPOKANE, Wash. — People who want to apply to be part of the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) Board of Health have until Jan. 25 to apply for a seat.

The deadline to appoint new members to fill the SRHD board positions by the end of 2021 has been extended to Jan. 25, 2022. According to SRHD board of applicants Jared Webley, the board pushed the date back to secure more applications for the positions and to have additional time to schedule interviews.

The positions opened after the Washington State legislature passed House Bill 1152 during the 2021 legislative session, which requires local health district board membership to include an equal number of elected and non-elected representatives.

The new legislation also amended the Washington Administrative Code (WAC) to ensure the non-elected members selected to the local health district boards are people with a diversity of expertise, have lived experience and are selected in a fair and unbiased process.

The Board of Commissioners is looking for community members who have experience in public health, health care, consumers of public health and community stakeholders.