Providence Spokane pausing surgeries as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Providence has indefinitely paused additional surgeries and procedures performed at Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital, a decision “directly influenced” by the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and significant staffing issues, spokesperson Ariana Lake wrote in an email to KREM.

Lake said Providence will pause surgeries that can be delayed without harm or risk to the patient, and their healthcare teams are carefully evaluating each surgery and patient need so decisions can be made on a case-by-case basis in partnership with surgical leadership.

Health officials reported 310 new COVID-19 cases in Spokane County as of Thursday, Aug. 26, compared to 216 cases last Thursday. The number of COVID-19 cases continue to climb just after state mask mandate order went into effect on Aug. 23. Health officials reported 211 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Spokane County on Thursday afternoon.

Providence said more than 90% of its patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane are unvaccinated, and they encourage those eligible in the community to get the COVID-19 vaccine, as it is a safe and effective way to prevent serious illness or death from this virus.