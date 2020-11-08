Spokane Produce Inc. recalls salsa products containing onions

Spokane Produce Inc. is voluntarily recalling salsa products containing onions after the company's onion supplier issued its own recall.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Produce Inc. is recalling salsa products containing onions after the company's onion supplier issued its own recall due to possible salmonella contamination.

Salmonella can cause serious, sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Spokane Produce Inc.'s "Saddlin' Up Salsa: Hot," "Saddlin' Up Salsa: Medium," "Saddlin Up Salsa: Mild" and Salsa Verde products distributed between May 13 and August 10 of this year are all impacted by the recall, according to the FDA's website. Retail products were packaged in 15-ounce plastic tubs and one-gallon plastic containers.

No other products sold at Spokane Produce are impacted by the recall.

Consumers who bought any of the recalled products should destroy them or return the product to Spokane Produce.

Almost 400 people in 34 states, including Washington, have been sickened in a Salmonella outbreak linked to onions. Most of the investigation is focused on red onions, but other types may be infected, too.

A formal recall has been announced for Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, California Red, Yellow, White, and Sweet Yellow Onions shipped from May 1, 2020, through the present.