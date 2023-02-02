Spokane Planned Parenthood wins lawsuit against 'The Church at Planned Parenthood'

The church, made of anti-abortion extremists, will have to pay $850,000 in legal fees after members reportedly harassed patients seeking health care.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Planned Parenthood (SPP) has won its lawsuit against The Church at Planned Parenthood (TCAPP), as the Spokane Superior Court sided the SPP in December.

The church was fined over $100,000. Following the settlement, both parties negotiated to settle all remaining claims and attorney's fees. It was determined that TCAPP will need to pay $850,000 to account for those fees.

This development comes just two years after members of TCAPP held rallies directly outside of SPP, as members reportedly blocked access to the clinic, intimidated patients and at times carried concealed weapons. The rallies attracted a variety of local and national hate group representatives.

"This is a critical victory for Planned Parenthood at a time of historical attacks on abortion access,” Paul Dillon, Vice President of Public Affairs, PPGWNI said in a release. “We are so thankful for the work of Legal Voice as well as the overwhelming support of the community. We are proud to provide a safe, welcoming environment for our employees and our patients, so they can get the high quality health care they need. No one should ever face the threat of harassment and intimidation because they are seeking or providing health care. Our doors are open today, and they will stay open to provide the compassionate care that our patients need and deserve in Spokane and across the region."

Dillon went on to say that Planned Parenthood hopes the case will serve as a fair warning to extremists trying to disrupt access to health care.

