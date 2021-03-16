Spokane physician stripped of license after reports of excessive surgeries

Osteopathic surgeon Jason Adam Dreyer is accused of misrepresenting treatments and inadequately charting patient records.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington state health officials have restricted the license of a Spokane County osteopathic physician and surgeon after reviewing charges and evidence accusing him of malpractice.

Jason Adam Dreyer is accused by the Washington State Department of Health of performing extensive spine surgeries on patients for financial gain. He currently works for MultiCare in Spokane. KREM has reached out to a spokesperson for a statement.

Dr. Dreyer treated patients for over two years at Providence St. Mary's in Walla Walla, Washington.

In the statement of charges, the Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery Department says Dr. Dreyer "overstated the Patient's diagnosis of 'dynamic instability' to justify spinal fusion surgeries, overstated treatments performed during spine surgeries, and inadequately charted in Patient's records" at Providence St. Mary's.