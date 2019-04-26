Police departments and partnering agencies across the entire country are getting ready for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, there have been more deaths from misuse of prescription drugs than cocaine and heroin overdoses since 2002.

Just a few days ago, Washington State University's Spokane campus held an event and discussion on the opioid epidemic in the U.S.

Opioids include prescription painkillers.

According to the DEA, prescription drug misuse can also lead to heroin use if users find it increasingly difficult to get their hands on prescription drugs.

Local researchers said National Prescription Drug Take Back Day could be the step many take to keep their loved ones away from drug use.

"I think the national prescription take back initiative has the potential to greatly decrease future use of prescription drugs," said Dr. Celestina Barbosa-Leiker with WSU Spokane's College of Nursing. "So we know that over 6 million people have misused prescription drugs and the main place that they're getting it from is from their family medicine cabinet or the medicine cabinet at a friend's house."

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Spokane residents can safely get rid of any prescription drugs they have at any of these locations:

C.O.P.S. North Central / Knox Presbyterian Church

806 W. Knox Avenue, Spokane, WA 99205

Hosted by: Shadle Prevention & Wellness Coalition, Spokane Police Department.

5921 N. Market Street, Spokane, WA 99208

Hosted by: Northeast Spokane Prevention Coalition, Spokane Police Department.

No needles or sharps will be accepted.

If you do not live in the Spokane area, many local police departments or city departments will also be accepting prescription drugs.

A collection site locator can be found on the DEA Take Back website.