SPOKANE, Wash. – A new listing of the nation’s worst-rated nursing homes includes 19 in Washington state, including one in Spokane.

The nursing homes all have quality rankings of just one star out of five.

The analysis by the Long Term Care Community Coalition is part of an effort to help the public gain insights into the quality and safety of facilities in their communities while highlighting inadequate staffing, substandard care, abuse and neglect within the industry.

The analysis says that Franklin Hills Health and Rehab Center in Spokane received one star for its overall, health inspections and staff ratings. It also lists a total of 29 substantiated complaints against the facility and more than $136,000 in fines.

Other nursing homes that received a one-star rating in Washington state are located in the following cities: Bellingham, Cashmere, Coupeville, Enumclaw, Everett, Longview, Mount Vernon, Olympia, Port Angeles, Seattle (3), Selah, Shelton (2), Shoreline, Spokane, Vancouver, and Wapato.

The only state in the nation without a one-star facility is Washington, D.C.

