SPOKANE, Wash. — With the possibility of measles cases coming to Eastern Washington, doctors are highly recommending parents to get their children vaccinated.

Classrooms, daycares and playgrounds are places children frequently visit, making them more likely to get the measles virus in those areas.

The measles virus can last in a room for up to two hours, meaning a child doesn't have to come in direct contact with someone who has the virus.

"Measles is a disease of opportunity, so if it gets introduced into a population where there are susceptible people, then you have the potential for an outbreak,” said Anna Halloran, an epidemiologist with the Spokane Regional Health District.

Measles is a highly contagious, viral disease most known for its spotty red rashes. While adults aren't excluded, it's most common in children.

“Our biggest call to action is to make sure that they are vaccinated against measles and make sure their loved ones are vaccinated,” Halloran said.

Measles symptoms can start with fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes and sore throat, then followed by a rash usually on the face.

Doctors recommend that children receive the MMR vaccine when they turn one, but they can get vaccinated as early as six months. However, it’s still recommended that they receive the full doses after they turn one.

“The measles vaccine is extremely effective,” Halloran said. “With one dose of MMR vaccine, for the measles component, it's 93 percent effective. And with two doses it's 97 percent effective."

If you have children in daycare, you'll want to call and see if they require all of their children to be immunized. Licensed providers are required by law to keep a record of children that are and aren't vaccinated.

As always, encourage your children to wash their hands and clean any surfaces that may have come in contact with someone who was sick.