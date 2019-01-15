A viral video on Facebook is claiming that a ginger wrap home remedy can cure coughing and mucus in one night.

Many experts in Spokane were hesitant to talk about the particular home remedy because there's not much medical research or studies out there that talk about it.

The video posted by the "I Love Natural Medicine" Facebook page has been shared over 340,000 times and many have seen it. In the video, the ingredients ginger, raw honey, flour and olive oil are used.

Does it actually work? A local doctor said he is not sure.

"In order to be convinced that a remedy like this is truly effective, I think it needs to be peer reviewed. I think it needs to be studied against a placebo," said Dr. Charles Haigh with the Multicare Rockwood Clinic. "From a physiologic standpoint, I find it hard to see how our natural barrier, skin barrier, will absorb this and address a cough."

"There are numerous examples of home-based remedies or over the counter remedies, or herbal remedies, that have been shown to be effective but they have been peer reviewed," he continued.

Haigh also said home remedies can have the potential to be dangerous.

As far as the ginger wrap remedy goes, he said he is not sure if it would be harmful or even effective.

Haigh said the most important thing you can do is consult your doctor before trying any home remedies.

