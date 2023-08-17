‘It takes a toll on the body’ | Spokane doctor talks about the dangers of prolonged heat exposure

Dr. Velazquez says most of us can recover from being in the heat in about an hour which is why it is important to find ways to cool down somewhere.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest typically doesn’t see many days of 100-degree temperatures in a row. That is precisely what is making this current heatwave that is gripping the region so dangerous.

When it is hot for this long, the problem is some people don’t have the ability to escape the heat. KREM 2 talked to Dr. Frank Velazquez with the Spokane Regional Health District about why it is so important to be able to cool off. He said, “The reason why we pay more attention when we have more than one day of extreme heat is because your body doesn't have the ability and the time to recover and reset its thermostat. The body needs some time to readjust, the human body is very effective at dissipating heat. But that does take a toll on the body.”

Dr. Velazquez explained there are two main ways the body cools off. The first is sweating, however, consistent sweating can lead to dehydration. The second way is by sending more blood flow to the skin. That means your heart is working harder and that is not good for days on end.

Dr. Velazquez says most of us can recover from being in the heat in about an hour which is why it is important to find ways to cool down somewhere.

Gonzaga recently posted an interactive cooling map. It shows the different spots throughout Spokane that people can go to cool off. It includes spots with air conditioning, parks with good shade and some splash pads.