SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington Department of Health is reviewing three cases in Spokane County to see if they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for vaping-related illness.

According to a WDOH spokesman, Dr. Kathy Lofy, the state's health officer, will be reviewing three cases to see if they meet the CDC criteria to be designated as a vaping-related respiratory illness.

None of the cases have been confirmed to be vaping-related as of Thursday morning, according to the WDOH.

So far, Washington has one confirmed case of vaping-related illness out of King County. There have been no confirmed deaths in the state so far.

Nationwide, six deaths have been confirmed so far in relation to vaping in addition to hundreds of cases of illnesses, according to the CDC.

According to the CDC's website on vaping-related illness, the cases all have patients experiencing respiratory symptoms, with some developing in the span of days while some take several weeks. Some patients also have gastrointestinal problems.

Symptoms include cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, vomiting, nausea, fatigue and weight loss, according to the CDC.

In its investigation of the outbreak, the CDC said the illnesses are likely caused by chemical exposure and an infectious disease.

The CDC recommends against using vaping products while the investigation is ongoing.

